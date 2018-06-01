CENTOGENE, the worldwide leader in using genetic and proteomic knowledge to enable patients, clinicians and pharmaceutical partners to identify and accelerate treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Richard Stoffelen, Chief Financial Officer of CENTOGENE, will present at the upcoming Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference, on June 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City.
About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE unlocks the power of genetic insights to improve the quality of life of patients with genetic diseases. We achieve this through knowledge created by our worldwide diagnostic testing services incorporating global diversity, the world's leading proprietary human genetic interpretation database, CentoMD and solutions for pharmaceutical companies developing life-changing orphan drugs.
As one of the most diversified and largest genetic testing companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and hope for patients and their families. www.centogene.com; www.centoMD.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006338/en/
Contacts:
CENTOGENE
IR Contact:
Fanny Cheung, +49 30 2130003 58
Senior Director Corporate Finance Investor Relations
fanny.cheung@centogene.com
or
Media Contact:
Ruxandra Lenz, +49 30 213 000 323
Director Communications
Ruxandra.Lenz@centogene.com