1 JUNE 2018

RICHEMONT'S 2018 ANNUAL REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announces the publication of its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports.html

Regarding the year under review, the report reflects the information contained in the Richemont annual results announcement issued on 18 May 2018, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements which were posted on the Group's website the same day. The report also contains the audited Company financial statements and Compensation Report.

The report will be mailed on 27 June 2018 to holders of Richemont shares and South African depositary receipts and other parties who have requested it. Only the printed report is definitive. The report may be obtained from the Company's registered office at the address below or by contacting the Company via the website at www.richemont.com/group/contact.html

In South Africa, the report may be obtained directly from the Depository Agent at the following address: Computershare Investor Services (Proprietary) Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2196, South Africa.

The official notice for the 2018 annual general meeting and the definitive resolutions to be considered by shareholders will be published on the Group's website and in the Swiss Gazette on or around 18 July 2018.

Corporate calendar

The Group's annual general meeting will be held on Monday 10 September 2018 in Geneva.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in three segments: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Giampiero Bodino; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Lancel, Montblanc and Peter Millar as well as watch component manufacturing activities.

In addition, Richemont's voluntary public tender offer for all ordinary shares of YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. is expected to complete in June 2018.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

