

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Friday after Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League reached a deal to form a populist government, helping avert the prospect of a snap election.



Overall gains, however, may remain limited after the Trump administration said it would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico.



In response, Canada and Mexico said they will retaliate against the U.S. decision to impose tariffs.



Trump also played down chances of breakthrough in talks with North Korea on June 12, but said theirs is a good chance that it'll get done at some point.



Elsewhere, the Spanish government is set to fall after key opposition parties announced their intention to vote against him in a motion of no-confidence.



Asian stock markets clawed back earlier losses to turn higher as the yen held weak and exports data from South Korea and GDP data out of India painted a positive picture of regional economies.



Chinese stocks fell despite some positive news surrounding the MSCI inclusion of A-shares. Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity expanded at a steady pace in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index remained unchanged at 51.1 in the month while analysts expected it to rise to 51.2.



Gold held steady on trade war fears and the dollar fell broadly against its major rivals while oil slipped amid signs of rising U.S. inventories. OPEC and non-OPEC producers will be meeting again in Vienna on June 22 to discuss boosting output.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched report on employment for May.



The report is expected to show an increase of about 188,000 jobs in May following the addition of 164,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.



The jobs data may overshadow separate reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished solidly lower amid renewed trade concerns and as investors digested a slew of economic data on jobless claims, personal income, personal spending and pending home sales.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent.



European markets fluctuated on Thursday before closing firmly in the red on trade concerns. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 0.6 percent.



The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.



