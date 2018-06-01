

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, survey data fro IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Investec factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 in May from 55.3 in April. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders grew at the fastest pace in four months and growth in new exports orders also accelerated.



Meanwhile, both production and employment increased at slower rates in May.



On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in May, driven by higher oil prices. As a result, output price inflation accelerated to a 13-month high.



