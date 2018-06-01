

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Can the Strength in Hollister Brand & Strategic Plans Drive ANF's Q1 Results?



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is slated to release its first-quarter financial results before the bell today. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post a loss of $0.77 per share on revenue of $696.65 million for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $661.1 mln * Net loss - $61.7 mln * Loss - $0.91/Shr.



The company continues to focus on its investments in marketing, DTC, omni-channel and loyalty with a significant proportion going to enhancing the store environment and stores productivity.



FY18 Outlook



The company expects comp sales to be at low-single digits. Abercrombie & Fitch also sees net sales at low single digits, with benefits from foreign currency largely offset by the adverse impact from the loss of 2017 additional week.



