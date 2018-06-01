Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) confirms a detailed investment review, with its partner Novus International, Inc., to double production capacities at Arkema's Beaumont Thiochemicals site in the United States. This project will support the strong global growth in the animal nutrition market and further strengthens Arkema's world leading position in high value-added sulfur derivatives.

Arkema is reviewing in detail, with its partner Novus, the doubling of production capacities at its Beaumont site in Texas to supply high value-added sulfur derivatives for the new methionine hydroxy analogue production unit announced by Novus at the end of 2017 at a site in Calhoun County, Texas.

This project would support the strong annual growth of the global demand for methionine, an essential amino acid for animal nutrition, which should reach 6% over the coming years.

Subject to a final decision on this investment, expected to be made at the end of 2018, the new units should come on stream by the summer of 2021.

Arkema thus confirms its technological leadership in thiochemical processes and its ambition to strengthen its world leading position in sulfur derivatives.

This project is part of Arkema's long-term ambition announced by the Group at its 2017 Capital Markets Day and would represent a milestone in the Group's future growth

Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries.

