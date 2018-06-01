Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Final Results - Dividend Timetable

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ("the Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:1 June 2018

Final Results: Dividend Timetable

The Company announces that, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 6 July 2018, the dividend timetable is:

Ex-dividend date: 14 June 2018

Record date: 15 June 2018

Payment date: 20 July 2018

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. operates as an investment company as defined under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. Its dual investment objectives are to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term, through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.

All enquiries

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com