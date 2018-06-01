

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) completed the sale of its 75 per cent interest in the Winchester South coal development project in Queensland, Australia, to Whitehaven Coal Limited.



Total consideration of $200 million is comrised of $150 million in cash received today and an unconditional cash payment of $50 million due in 12 months.



The sale of Rio Tinto's interests in the Kestrel and Hail Creek coal mines and Valeria coal development project are expected to complete during the second half of 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX