NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. today announced that together with NEC Corporation they have succeeded in what is believed to be the world's first(1) fifth-generation (5G) transmission of a 4.5GHz signal using beamforming and inter-base station coordination to reduce interference for 5.5 Gbps throughput to eight mobile terminals.The test, conducted in Kawasaki, Japan from May 9 to 11, used digital signal processing between base stations, which were equipped with signal processing units and massive-element antennas, to coordinate beamforming between base stations. Simultaneously, 5G communication with eight mobile terminals was achieved.The test verified the feasibility of beam forming through coordination of small, optical-feeder-type base stations equipped with 128-element antennas and digital signal processing units, which were connected via optical fiber. Antennas of adjacent base stations sometimes cause large interference and reduce data rate, but this test used beamforming and digital signal processing to mutually cancel out interference. The solution will enable multiple antennas to be installed more flexibly for higher-capacity 5G communications in dense urban areas.DOCOMO and NEC achieved their test goals for 5G research and development projects commissioned by The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan, including "high data rate and low-power-consumption radio access technology with ultra higher-frequency-bands and wider-bandwidth massive-element antennas." They introduced their test results and other 5G initiatives at the 5G Tokyo Bay Summit held during Wireless Technology Park 2018, which was held at Tokyo Big Sight from May 23 to 25.Some of the test results include a portion of the results from "The research and development project for realization of the fifth-generation mobile communications system" commissioned by The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.(1) According to NTT DOCOMO and NEC as of May 23, 2018About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NTT DOCOMONEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.