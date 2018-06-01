Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 resolved in accordance with the following:

that no dividend would be paid;

to discharge the board members and the managing director from liability with respect to their management of the company for 2017;

to re-elect, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the Board members Magnus Persson , Karin Leandersson, Thoas Fioretos, Claus Asbjørn Andersson and Patricia Delaite , and to re-elect Magnus Persson as the Chairman of the Board and Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

, Karin Leandersson, Thoas Fioretos, Claus Asbjørn , and to re-elect as the Chairman of the Board and Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor. To elect Corinne Savill and Anders Martin-Löf as new member of the Board.

Corinne Savill, born 1959, has a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Manchester and did her postgraduate studies at University College, the Middlesex School of Medicine (Ph.D.) and the Charing Cross Sunley Research Centre in London. Corinne is currently Chief Business Officer at oncology-focused Cullinan Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she was Head of Business Development and Licensing at Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Anders Martin-Löf, born 1971, has long experience as CFO for companies listed at the Stockholm stock exchange. He is currently CFO at Wilson Therapeutics and was previously CFO at RaySearch Laboratories. Before that, he was responsible for investor relations and had different positions within business development at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. He has a M.Sc. in Economics and Business from Stockholm University and a M.Sc. in Engineering Physics from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

The Meeting further resolved:

on principles for the nomination committee in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal;

to approve the Board's proposal concerning guidelines for remuneration to the senior executives;

to introduce, in accordance with the Board's proposal, a new long-term variable share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel of the company; and

to authorize the Board, in accordance with the Board's proposal, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, on or one or several occasions and with or without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, to resolve to issue new shares, provided that such issuance does not comprise more than ten per cent of the number of outstanding shares of the company on the day of the Annual General Meeting

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/annual-general-meeting-in-cantargia-ab--publ-,c2537025

The following files are available for download: