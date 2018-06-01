International Petroleum Corporation ("IPC" or the "Corporation") (TSX, Nasdaq First North: IPCO) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the offices of IPC Alberta Ltd. at 3100, 308 -- 4(th) Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain time), for the following purposes: 1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 and accompanying report of the auditor, and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017; 2. To set the number of directors of the Corporation at seven; 3. To elect the seven nominees, being the current directors of the Corporation, standing for election as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year; 4. To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; 5. To consider and, if deemed fit, to approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving a Performance and Restricted Share Plan to be described in the Management Information Circular; and 6. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting. The record date for the Annual General Meeting is May 18, 2018. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Information Circular and related Meeting materials will be available by Tuesday, June 5, 2018 under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.international-petroleum.com. The Corporation confirms that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to hold the Annual General Meeting by July 15, 2018. Advice to Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the NASDAQ Stockholm First North Exchange, are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form (the "VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). Additional copies of the VIF, together with the Corporation's Management Information Circular, can also be obtained from Computershare Sweden and will be available on the Corporation's website. The VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Annual General Meeting. Instead, the VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the VIF. International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "IPCO". Pareto Securities AB is the Corporation's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North. For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

June 01, 2018 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)