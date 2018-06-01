Entegris, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENTG), a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry, announced it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

NASDAQ 38 th Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 11:45 am BST (4:45 am ET) at the May Fair Hotel, London.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 10:55 am ET at The InterContinental Boston.

For more information or for assistance scheduling one-on-one meetings at the conferences, contact Steve Cantor, vice president of corporate relations, by email at irelations@entegris.com. For additional information about Entegris, please see our website: http://investor.entegris.com/index.cfm.

ABOUT ENTEGRIS

Entegris is a leader in specialty chemicals and advanced materials solutions for the microelectronics industry and other high-tech industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

