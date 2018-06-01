Cybereason Targets June 5 to Carry out Multi-Stage Global Cyber Attacks from Infosecurity Europe

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and active monitoring services, today announced Cyber Hunting Live, a "must see" event at Infosecurity Europe on June 5. Run in conjunction with show organizers, Cybereason will stage three live cyber attacks where participants will witness an attack, incident response and active remediation using active hunting tools, techniques and response methodologies. The attacks take place at 12:00, 1:15 and 2:30 pm from Olympia Grand in London.

In addition, Cybereason announced its European premiere of The Defenders, a new cybersecurity documentary produced and underwritten by the company. The documentary debuts from Olympia Grand on June 5, 3:45 pm. The Defenders is the first film made that shifts the focus away from the hacker to the security professionals who protect us 24/7 -- it reveals the curiosity and discipline behind their critical and noble work. The Defenders takes a behind-the -scenes look at four famous cyber attacks and spotlights the incredible people tasked with keeping our institutions safe.

The Cyber Hunting Live hosts are Yossi Naar, Cybereason's co-founder and chief visionary officer, and Brett Shavers, a U.S. Marine, former SWAT team member and world-renowned digital forensics examiner and best-selling author. Naar is an expert in software development, technology architecture, machine learning, big data analytics, and visualization and Shavers is one of the world's most renown digital forensics experts and cyber-crime fighters. Together they will provide participants with the tips, tricks, and pitfalls of cyber investigative work and show how you can exploit an attacker's weaknesses. Register for Cyber Hunting Live by visiting: https://www.cybereason.com/cyber-hunting-live-infosec.

About Cybereason

Cybereason, creators of the leading cybersecurity data analytics platform, gives the advantage back to the defender through a completely new approach to cybersecurity. Cybereason offers endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), and active monitoring services, all powered by its proprietary data analytics platform. The Cybereason suite of products provides unmatched visibility, increases analyst efficiency and effectiveness, and reduces security risk. Cybereason is privately held, having raised $189 million from top-tier VCs, and is headquartered in Boston, with offices in London, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

