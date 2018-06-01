Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-01 / 08:42 *JIBBIT-High-tech makes Cannabis safe* - *Revolutionary concept for doctors, pharmacies and patients* - *Blockchain use stops recipe forgeries* - *Also a platform for online consultation hours in preparation* MONHEIM. The legalization of medical cannabis in Germany and other countries raises a far-reaching problem: Counterfeit prescriptions are accumulating more and more and inflicting millions in damages to insurance companies and insured persons. JIBBIT GmbH, a German start-up company from Monheim near Düsseldorf, has developed a revolutionary concept to solve exactly this problem. The keyword for this is Blockchain. The Blockchain is a decentralized database that can be considered almost forgery-proof. Exhibited recipes are stored in the block chain, so that subsequent manipulation can be ruled out. For many people, cannabis has become more than just a luxury or intoxicant. It is also a drug and is gaining in importance worldwide for medical purposes. JIBBIT has developed a revolutionary concept for doctors, pharmacies and patients. Pharmacists and doctors can see through the Blockchain the medications stored there and can prevent interactions with other medications. This innovation in the medical field and the extension of this application example to other medical areas are also planned. There are also plans to introduce an online medical consultation via app, tablet or PC. This allows patients to describe the symptoms more openly and to express their desire for a cannabis-based drug more easily to the doctor. JIBBIT develops the platform Jibbit(R)Doc especially for the treatment of diseases with cannabis. To facilitate payments and to ensure discretion in transactions, JIBBIT GmbH will launch a new crypto currency, the "Jibbit Token". JIBBIT will not only target the medical cannabis market - there will also be an app for non-THC cannabis products and accessories. Jibbit(R)Marcetplace is a platform for shop operators and consumers. In addition, a delivery service for cannabis is planned that is similar to a delivery service in the USA or Canada. Through the project as a whole, JIBBIT wants to make the advantages of the crypto world available to the entire cannabis community. Therefore, the worldwide token sale will start on 01.06.2018, which enables investors to buy Jibbit. . You can also find information on our Website www.jibbit.io [1] As an internationally active software company, Jibbit GmbH focuses on solutions for niche markets. The focus is on Blockchain-based proprietary developments for the cannabis industry. The company's brands JIBBITRunner, JIBBITMarketplace and JIBBITDoc cover the most diverse core segments of the cannabis market. Jibbit GmbH Mittelstr. 11-13 40789 Monheim am Rhein *Media Content:* Daniel Pikulski Leiter Unternehmenskommunikation Jibbit GmbH E-Mail: contact@jibbit.io *Token Sale Contact:* Marco Heyse Head of Investor Relations Jibbit GmbH E-Mail: sale@jibbit.io Whitepaper: www.jibbit.io/whitepaper [2] End of press release End of Media Release Issuer: Jibbit GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-06-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 691541 2018-06-01 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f806b162db92f969f3e96891cd65765e&application_id=691541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=92b5cf5955a90415aa7cec7a50455f9b&application_id=691541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

