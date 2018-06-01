Change in Duni Management Team

BOX, Sweden, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Thomas Lööb has decided to leave Duni to start a career as a Professional Board Executive, while continuing as Chairman at Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid AB. Magnus Carlsson has been appointed Corporate Development Director.

Thomas Lööb has been Corporate Development Director at Duni since 2012 and will continue in this role until December 31, 2018, but will leave the Duni Management Team on July 1, 2018. Thomas is also Chairman of the Board at Rexcell Tissue & Airlaid AB since 2014, and will continue in this role. Fredrik Malmgren, Operations Director, will represent Rexcell in Duni Management Team.

Magnus Carlsson has been appointed Corporate Development Director and will join the Duni Management Team starting September 1, 2018. Magnus has been Group Controller at Duni since 2009.

Duni's CEO, Johan Sundelin comments:

"Thomas Lööb has been a great asset to Duni as member of the Management Team and in developing Rexcell. Thomas will continue as Chairman at Rexcell, but we are also looking forward to his collaboration on other selected strategic initiatives in the future. We are very pleased to welcome Magnus into the Duni Management Team, and it is especially exciting as this internal recruitment further strengthens our commitment to develop talent within Duni Group."

About Duni

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 23 countries, headquarter in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Sundelin, President and CEO,

Tel. +46-734-196389

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/change-in-duni-management-team,c2536950

The following files are available for download: