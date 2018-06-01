Rio Tinto confirmed completion of the sale of its 75% share of the Winchester South coal development project in Queensland, Australia, for an up-front $150m cash. Buyer Whitehaven Coal Limited will make a further unconditional cash payment of $50m in 12 months' time. Rio Tinto is also selling its interests in the Kestrel underground mine, the company's remaining Australian coal asset, for $2.25bn, and has agreed to offload its 82% interest in the Hail Creek coal mine and 71.2% of the Valeria ...

