

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced Thursday that it has hired David Elkins as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Elkins will join Celgene on July 1, and become CFO effective August 1.



He will succeed current CFO Peter Kellogg, who will become Celgene's EVP, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer until his retirement, planned for mid-2019.



Both Kellogg and Elkins will report directly to Mark Alles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and serve on Celgene's Executive Committee.



Elkins joins Celgene from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), where he was Worldwide Vice President and CFO for Consumer Products, Medical Devices and Corporate Functions.



Elkins has more than 25 years of finance, strategy, operations, supply chain and business development experience in the United States, Europe and emerging markets.



Prior to his leadership role at J&J, he was CFO for Round Rock Research, a technology investigation and patent licensing company. From 2008 to 2012, Elkins was Executive Vice President and CFO of Becton, Dickinson and Co. From 1995 to 2008, he held roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca, and he began his career in finance at The Boeing Company in 1991.



Kellogg joined Celgene as CFO in August 2014. In his new role, Kellogg will work with the executive team to define Celgene's strategy for long-term, sustainable growth beyond 2020. He will also work closely with Elkins to ensure the transition of all financial and operational matters.



