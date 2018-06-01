Randgold Resources Ld Block listing Interim Review

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 01 June 2018
Name of applicant:
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Name of scheme:
Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme
Period of return:
From:
1 December 2017
To:
31 May 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1 765 862 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
2 000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme;
221 002 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and
42 091 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1 500 769 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each
Name of contact:
Martin Welsh
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1534 735333
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: (LSE: RRS)
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: (NASDAQ: GOLD)
