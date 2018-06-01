sprite-preloader
Freitag, 01.06.2018

67,44 Euro		-0,19
-0,28 %
WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
01.06.2018 | 09:32
Randgold Resources Ld Block listing Interim Review

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 01 June 2018

Name of applicant:

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Name of scheme:

Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme
Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme
Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan

Period of return:

From:

1 December 2017

To:

31 May 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1 765 862 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

2 000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme;

221 002 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and

42 091 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan.

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1 500 769 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each

Name of contact:

Martin Welsh

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1534 735333

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: (LSE: RRS)
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: (NASDAQ: GOLD)

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld. via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE