AECI Limited - Directorate Change
London, June 1
AECI LIMITED
CHANGE TO THE AECI BOARD: APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jonathan Molapo as a Non-executive Director of the Company.
Mr Molapo has worked extensively in the petrochemical sector and has served on the Executive Committees of both Total Africa Middle East and Puma Energy during a career spanning more than 20 years. He holds a BA (Economics) Degree.
His appointment takes effect today, 1 June 2018.
Woodmead, Sandton
1 June 2018
