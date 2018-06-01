AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

CHANGE TO THE AECI BOARD: APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jonathan Molapo as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Mr Molapo has worked extensively in the petrochemical sector and has served on the Executive Committees of both Total Africa Middle East and Puma Energy during a career spanning more than 20 years. He holds a BA (Economics) Degree.

His appointment takes effect today, 1 June 2018.

Woodmead, Sandton

1 June 2018

