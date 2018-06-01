

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing growth accelerated in May after easing in the previous two months, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SLIF showed Friday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector rose to 55.8 in May from 54.5 in April.



Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The share index for new orders contributed most to the increase followed by employment. Meanwhile,the sub-index for suppliers' delivery times fell marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX