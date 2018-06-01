Electrolux Explores the Future of Cooking by Partnering With Leading Food Tech Event

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux will be a headline sponsor to the first European edition of the global food tech conference Smart Kitchen Summit (SKS). The event will take place on June 11-12 in Dublin, Ireland and will bring together leaders, innovators and startups to explore the latest technology within the food ecosystem and how it can evolve the consumer cooking journey.

The first-ever European Smart Kitchen Summit will explore the impact that technology has on the entire food ecosystem: from where and how food is grown to the global problem of food waste, to making cooking good food at home easier and more accessible as well as using data for personalized cooking journeys.

"We are pleased to partner with the Smart Kitchen Summit in exploring new ways of simplifying and personalizing the consumer cooking journey through assisted cooking, new services, partnerships and the latest technology within the smart home. By bringing together key players within food, home appliances and tech we can move toward the goal to create an ecosystem where the consumer experience is enhanced by connectivity and digitalization," said David Cronström, Head of Strategy and Ecosystems at Electrolux.

Speakers from across Europe will come together to discuss the evolution of the consumer cooking journey with new cooking technologies emerging, trends in kitchen appliances, the role of AI and IoT on the smart kitchen platform, the transformation of food retail and commerce. The summit will bring together leaders from some of Europe's biggest food brands, appliance manufacturers and some of the most innovative startups across the food and cooking marketplace.

"With leaders like Electrolux innovating in the kitchen, new developments in cooking technologies and food science and a robust start-up community, 2018 was the right time to expand SKS into Europe," said Michael Wolf, curator and founder of SKS and tech website The Spoon. "Technology is changing the way we create, buy and cook food and we look forward to an exciting day of discussions and demonstrations as we prepare for the future."

About Smart Kitchen Summit

Created in 2015 by smart home and IoT veteran analyst Michael Wolf, the Smart Kitchen Summit (SKS) is the leading event and community focused on the future of food, cooking and the kitchen. SKS aims to be the global forum for leaders and C-level executives across the food, cooking, appliance, retail and technology ecosystems to discuss trends, develop partnerships and envision the future of this emerging market.

