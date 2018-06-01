Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted Media Group has on 31 May 2018 sold 14,413 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 215.50 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q1 report, the closing price 7 May 2018). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the first enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2018 which closed in December, and based on savings made during January, February and March.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 31 May 2018 transferred 5,136 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 218.00 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 14 May 2018). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2016.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 31 May 2018 bought 1,317 treasury A-shares from participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 236.00 per A-share (the closing price on 14 May 2018). The reason for the A-share transfer is subject to the MiFID II - Directive, regulating banks not to sell shares on behalf of persons without a direct customer relationship with the bank. Schibsted's non-Norwegian Employee Share Saving Plan participants currently falls under this category and are subject to these regulations. Schibsted ASA has therefore acquired these A-shares to fulfil the participants right to sell shares according to Terms & Conditions of the Employee Share Saving Plan.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees and allocated bonus shares are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 92,430 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.

Oslo, 1 June 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

