

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased less than initially estimated in March, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The trade surplus for March was revised up to EUR 567 million from EUR 558 million. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 822 million.



Exports fell 3.7 percent year-over-year in March, just below the 3.8 percent drop seen in the flash report.



Imports declined 1.1 percent in March from a year, in line with preliminary report published on May 10.



