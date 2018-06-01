- STP can improve the user experience and reduce costs

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, announced today that its next webinar will focus on how insurers can introduce Straight Through Processing (STP) to deliver an enhanced claims service for their disability claims. STP provides an automated, end-to-end process for serving the insurance customer, delivering a seamless user experience, and reducing time and effort for the insurer. Historically, insurers have seen most claims as requiring at least some touch by a claims examiner. But that attitude is changing and insurers are beginning to take advantage of STP to increase the value to their customers and reduce their own costs and efforts. FINEOS has experienced this change firsthand and is currently working with several insurers to introduce STP for their disability claims.

FINEOS will present 'Faster, Cheaper, Easier: Straight through Processing for Disability Claims', on 21 June at 11am Eastern. The webinar will be hosted by Digital Insurance with contributions from Chuck Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer and Barry Duffy, Claims Product Manager. Registration is via the Digital Insurance website or by clicking here. During the 45-minute session, the presenters will walk through the building blocks for straight through processing disability claims, including:

Digital intake

Member verification

Coverage verification

Document verification

Medical authorization and verification

Analytics driven segmentation

Automatic calculation and disbursement.

There will be a Q&A session at the end and a follow up presentation will be made available to registrants.

About FINEOS Corporation

FINEOS is global market leader in core systems for Life, Accident and Health, with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by eight of the top 20 Group Life, Accident and Health insurers in the US and four of the top five Life, Accident and Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health insurance. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service policy, billing, claims and absence management, providing best-in-class functionality for group, voluntary, and individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models.

FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005010/en/

Contacts:

FINEOS

Susanne Ryan

Marketing Consultant

FINEOS Corporation

+ 353 1 639 9918

susanne.mryan@FINEOS.com