01.06.2018 | 10:05
Sequa Petroleum NV: Sequa Petroleum N.V. (the Company) Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 31 May 2018 Results

1st June 2018

The Company confirms that at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 31 May 2018 in Amsterdam, the resolution to extend the period for preparing the annual accounts for the financial year 2017 by five months was passed. Attending shareholders represented 47% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Contacts:

Jacob Broekhuijsen - CEO

+44(0)203-728-4450 or info@sequa-petroleum.com (mailto:info@sequa-petroleum.com)



