Moscow and Tokyo, June 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JSC Russian Agriculture Bank ("RSHB") and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., are pleased to announce the launch of JCB card acceptance on the RSHB ATM and POS terminal network. RSHB's acquiring network includes 3,800 ATMs, 1,700 info-kiosk terminals and more than 10,500 POS terminals at merchants. Now JCB cardmembers will be able to withdraw cash and check their balance at RSHB ATMs.Irina Zhachkina, Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Agriculture Bank noted: "The cooperation between Russian Agriculture Bank and JCB contributes to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations between Russian and Japan. It aims to activate payment flows inside the country and abroad, primarily providing a settlement infrastructure for tourists and business travelers from Japan".Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International Eurasia commented: "We welcome this first stage of cooperation with JSC Russian Agriculture Bank, where the team professionally and effectively implemented our new project, providing reliable service to not only foreign JCB cards, but also to JCB cards issued in Russia, in the central as well as the remote areas of Russia through one of the largest banking service network in the Russian Federation. From now using JCB cards will become even more convenient".About Russian Agriculture BankRussian Agriculture Bank is the basis of the national credit and financial system servicing the agro-industrial complex of Russia. The Bank was established in 2000 and today is a key creditor of the country's agribusiness, is among the largest and most stable banks in the country in terms of assets and capital, as well as among the leaders of the reliability rating of the largest Russian banks. 100% of the Bank's voting shares are owned by the Russian Federation.ContactsRussian Agriculture BankPress officeTel: (495) 213-08-46E-mail: press@rshb.ruAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ru.jcb/ru/ or www.global.jcb/en/ContactsKumiko KidaCorporate Communications Department of JCB Co., Ltd.Tel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.