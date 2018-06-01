London stocks are expected to edge higher on Friday despite Wall Street and Asian markets sliding into the red on trade war fears. The FTSE 100 index was being called 8-9 points higher by traders in the City, prior to the opening bell on the first day of June. An agreement on a new populist government between the League and Five Star was agreed by President Sergio Mattarrella overnight, with Giuseppe Conte as Prime Minister and the finance ministry brief to be held by Giovanni Tria, a Roman ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...