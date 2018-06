ZPG has completed the sale of Hometrack Australia to REA Group for A$130m (£74m) in cash. The sale was cleared by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission earlier in the week, making the transaction unconditional. ZPG directors agreed a £2.2bn takeover by US private equity firm Silver Lake Management last month, which has received backing from Daily Mail and General Trust, which owns just under 30% of ZPG's shares. ...

