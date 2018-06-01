US stocks ended lower overnight, with industrial stocks hit after the White House launched trade tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico. The Dow Jones fell 1.02% to 24,415.84, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.69% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%. As the last day of May, the Dow booked a 1.1% rise over the month, with the S&P 500 adding 2.2% and the Nasdaq putting on 5.3%, all eclipsed by the small-cap Russell 2000 index's gain of 6.1%. As global trade ...

