

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The upturn in the Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of cooling in May, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 from 56.2 in April. The score matched the flash estimate of 55.5. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The Netherlands, Germany and Austria remained strongest performing nations, despite all three seeing their respective rates of expansion slow.



Germany's IHS Markit/BME factory PMI dropped to 56.9 in May from 58.1 in April. The latest reading was the lowest seen for 15 months. The flash score was 56.8.



Meanwhile, France's PMI rose to 54.4 from 53.8 in April, but remained below the flash 55.1. The score suggested twentieth successive improvement in the overall health of the manufacturing sector.



