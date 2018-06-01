Nektan-powered, Monster Casino Launches its New Brand

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Monster Casino, a UK online casino powered by Nektan, launches a rebranding initiative, including a new logo and an updated visual identity.

As part of the rebranding initiative, the online casino has revamped its website to provide its users with a simple and user-friendly interface, to offer its players a visually immersive experience. The rebranding of this fast-growing online casino is part of its strategy to expand in the UK market and to widen its appeal, with a sleek and modern look.

Palak Khare,Marketing Manager of Monster Casino, comments: "We are delighted to present our new logo and revamped Monster Casino site, showing improvements to the user experience along with an array of enticing features. Our new monochromatic colour scheme for instance, helps to create a relaxed player atmosphere.

"The branding updates were part of a wider strategy to stay abreast of the latest online casino trends to enhance the overall player experience across all devices."

"Statistics released by the Gambling Commission have revealed that the number of players who used mobile devices to gamble rose from 62% in the year 2016 to 71% in the year 2017 and is expected to grow much further in 2018. We have therefore optimised our website to offer the best possible user experience to our players on their mobile and tablet devices."

Monster Casino is well-known in the gaming industry for its innovative ideas and attractive bonuses. Its newly-added Live Casino segment demonstrates the brand's efforts to provide a real casino experience to its players.

To celebrate the re-launch of the website, Monster Casino is offering a £5 free no deposit bonus to all their new players. The casino also houses many other attractive bonuses and promotional offers including a 200% match deposit bonus.

About Monster Casino

Monster Casino is a leading online casino in the UK, powered by Nektan's proprietary platform. Established in the year 2016, Monster Casino has grown rapidly to become one of the most popular online casinos in the UK. The brand is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission and by the Gibraltar Gambling Commission.