The "Turkey 2023: Scenarios Outlook" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey will remain an attractive market in multinational companies' emerging Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolios in the next five years. Consumer, business, and public-sector demand will grow moderately, creating opportunities but not buoying easy revenue growth for firms.

High costs, competitive pressures, and foreign exchange volatility will be key components of the business environment. While they focus on capturing short-term opportunities in a complex operating environment, businesses must also take the necessary actions now to build the long-term resilience of their Turkey businesses.

A plethora of economic and political pressures since 2015 and the prioritization of high growth in 2017 weakened Turkey's macroeconomic fundamentals, increasing its vulnerability to a slowdown in the economy and/or a liquidity crunch in the next five years.

What you will learn

What does the long-term outlook and operating environment in Turkey look like

Which scenarios should companies be monitoring (base-,downside-,upside cases)

What are the 8 disruptors every business should be prepared for

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Contents

Understanding Turkey's Trajectory

Turkey Benefited From The Last Decades

Economy Has Been Under Pressure Since 2015

The Government Boosted Growth in 2017

Financial Buffers Buy Turkey Time

MNCs Must Outperform the Market

Build Resilience Against External Risks

Long-Term Demand Outlook for MNCS

2023: Outlook for Consumers

2023: Outlook for the Public Sector

2023: Outlook for the Private Sector

Long-Term Outlook for the Operating Environment

2023: Outlook for Producer Prices

2023: Outlook for the Exchange Rate

2023: Outlook for Government Incentives

Turkey 2023: Long-Term Economic Resilience

Turkey's Economic Sustainability

Sustainability of Government Finances

Monetary Policy Effectiveness

Banking Sector Strength

Corporate Debt

Corporate Debt Focus: Real Estate Sector

Sustainability of Consumer Debt

Domestic Political Stability

Exposure to External Shocks

Turkey 2023: Scenarios Overview

Base Case: Moderate and Volatile Growth

Downside: Sustained Slowdown

Upside: Stable Growth

Disruptors to Turkey's Trajectory

Key Disruptors to Turkey's Outlook

Disruptor 1: Oil Price Collapse

Disruptor 2: Oil Supply Shock

Disruptor 3: Eurozone Growth Stagnates

Disruptor 4: US Sanctions

Disruptor 5: EU Sanctions

Disruptor 6: Disputed Election Results

Disruptor 7: Kurdish Region in Syria

Disruptor 8: Economy Falls Into Crisis

Actions to take for the long term

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwjrdt/turkey_2023?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180601005281/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Country Reports