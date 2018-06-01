FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

1 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Drummond Hall, Non-Executive Director, has today purchased 20,000 shares in the Company at a price of £0.935215 per share.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail on the transaction.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

07515 500036

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them