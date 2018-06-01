

Downing ONE VCT plc LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86 Total Voting Rights 1 June 2018



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 May 2018 are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 134,336,188 1 134,336,188



Total voting rights 134,336,188



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



