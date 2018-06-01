

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in May, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 54.4 in May from a 17-month low of 53.9 in April. The score was expected to drop to 53.5.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The indicator has signaled growth for the twenty-second straight month.



'As Brexit worries continue to dominate, the sector will be looking to the UK Government to provide solutions and prevent this underlying fragility from becoming entrenched stagnation,' Duncan Brock, group director at the CIPS, said.



