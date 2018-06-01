BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing cancellation and Block Listing Return

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 JUNE 2018

BLOCK LISTING CANCELLATION AND BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Bellway p.l.c. currently has 15,510 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each block listed under the Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share Option Scheme ("Scheme")

All outstanding options under this Scheme have now been exercised and this Scheme has now closed. As a result the block listing associated with this Scheme has been cancelled.

A final block listing return in respect of the block listing is set out below: