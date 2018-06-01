sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,33 Euro		-0,05
-0,13 %
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 Ticker-Symbol: 41B 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,785
38,57
11:46
01.06.2018 | 11:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing cancellation and Block Listing Return

BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing cancellation and Block Listing Return

PR Newswire

London, June 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 JUNE 2018

BLOCK LISTING CANCELLATION AND BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Bellway p.l.c. currently has 15,510 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each block listed under the Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share Option Scheme ("Scheme")

All outstanding options under this Scheme have now been exercised and this Scheme has now closed. As a result the block listing associated with this Scheme has been cancelled.

A final block listing return in respect of the block listing is set out below:

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share
Option Scheme
Period of return:From: 1 December 2017To: 31 May 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:29,984
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):14,474
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:15,510
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 2170717

© 2018 PR Newswire