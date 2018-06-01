BELLWAY PLC - Block Listing cancellation and Block Listing Return
PR Newswire
London, June 1
BELLWAY p.l.c.
1 JUNE 2018
BLOCK LISTING CANCELLATION AND BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Bellway p.l.c. currently has 15,510 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each block listed under the Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share Option Scheme ("Scheme")
All outstanding options under this Scheme have now been exercised and this Scheme has now closed. As a result the block listing associated with this Scheme has been cancelled.
A final block listing return in respect of the block listing is set out below:
|Name of applicant:
|Bellway p.l.c.
|Name of scheme:
|Bellway plc (2003) Savings Related Share
Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 1 December 2017
|To: 31 May 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|29,984
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|14,474
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|15,510
|Name of contact:
|Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0191 2170717