London share prices gained ground on Friday, the first day of June, shrugging off the renewed concerns about global trade wars that had sent Wall Street into the red. Mirroring a recovery in Asia, the FTSE 100 jumped 53.54 or 0.7% to 7,731.74, back towards recent all-time highs, as the pound lost territory on the dollar, falling below $1.33 again, and remained little moved against the euro at 1.1365. Italy's President Sergio Mattarella overnight gave his consent to a new populist government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...