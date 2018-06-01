BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, June 1
BELLWAY p.l.c.
1 JUNE 2018
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
|Name of applicant:
|Bellway p.l.c.
|Name of scheme:
|Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 1 December 2017
|To: 31 May 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|426,116
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|162,922
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|263,194
|Name of contact:
|Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|0191 2170717