BELLWAY PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 1

BELLWAY p.l.c.

1 JUNE 2018

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant:Bellway p.l.c.
Name of scheme:Bellway plc (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From: 1 December 2017To: 31 May 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:426,116
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):162,922
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:263,194
Name of contact:Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:0191 2170717

