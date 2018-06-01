Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

1 June 2018

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of May 2018, Fidelity Special Values PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. On 30thMay 2018, the Company issued a total of 500,000 shares from Treasury at an average price of 275.00 pence per share.

As at 31 May 2018, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 270,644,480 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 5,195,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 264,449,480.

The above figure (264,449,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320