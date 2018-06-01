

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Friday as investors shrugged off trade war worries and cheered positive news from Italy.



Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League reached a deal to form a populist government, helping avert the prospect of a snap election.



The benchmark DAX was up 105 points or 0.83 percent at 12,709 in opening deals after tumbling 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares rallied 3.3 percent. Responding to media reports regarding the regulatory ratings of its U.S. entities, the German lender said that it is highly focused on addressing identified weaknesses in its U.S. operations.



Dialog Semiconductor shares slumped 15 percent after a warning that Apple will source fewer main smartphone power chips from the company.



In economic news, the upturn in the Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of cooling in May, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 from 56.2 in April, matching the flash estimate of 55.5.



Germany's IHS Markit/BME factory PMI dropped to 56.9 in May from 58.1 in April. The latest reading was the lowest seen for 15 months.



