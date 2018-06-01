Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Change of Registered Address 01-Jun-2018 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 June 2018 SThree plc (the "Company") Change of Registered Address The Company announces that its registered address has been changed to 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London EC4N 7BE, with immediate effect. For further information please contact: Kirsty Mullholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 5609 EQS News ID: 691615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2018 05:01 ET (09:01 GMT)