Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Graham Kitchen as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Kitchen was Global Head of Equities at Janus Henderson Investors until March 2018, having joined in 2005. He was briefly at Threadneedle Investments before that, having previously spent 13 years at Invesco as a UK Fund Manager and Co-Head of Investment. He is a non-executive director of Places for People, is Chair of the Investment Committee for the Cancer Research Pension Fund, and is a member of the Investment Committee of the charity Independent Age. He also acts as mentor for The Prince's Trust and The Social Mobility Foundation. Having graduated from Lancaster University with a first class BA (Hons) in history, he also earned a master's degree in modern history from Oxford University. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of the UK.

Mr Kitchen does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 June 2018