

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Friday as investors shrugged off trade war worries and cheered positive news from Italy.



Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League reached a deal to form a populist government, helping avert the prospect of a snap election.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 59 points or 1.1 percent at 5,457 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Thursday.



Elior Group shares jumped over 6 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on the stock.



In economic news, the upturn in the Eurozone manufacturing sector showed further signs of cooling in May, as initially estimated, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 from 56.2 in April, matching the flash estimate of 55.5.



France's PMI rose to 54.4 from 53.8 in April, but remained below the flash 55.1.



