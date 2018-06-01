Ontology Announces Triones Seed Node Recruitment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Today Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, officially announced the Ontology Triones seed node recruitment plan and rules, and opened recruitment for the first cycle of seed nodes. The recruitment begins on June 1st, 2018, and the full list of candidates for the first cycle will be announced on July 16th. Candidates can register through the Ontology official website. In addition to receiving ONG from basic consumption of the entire chain network system (network fees, storage fees, smart contract fees, and fees from other services), to encourage participation in consensus participating nodes will also receive an additional 1% ONG per year from the community incentives allocation.

Ontology is committed to building an open-source, open-minded, and collaborative distributed trust ecosystem. This relies on the technology, applications, and governance of the entire Ontology chain network. Ontology will use the Triones Consensus System for the chain network. The system provides distributed, high-performance expansion support with an incentive mechanism to achieve a comprehensive and balanced governance model. The candidates of the Triones consensus node group will include communities, professional organizations, and technology enthusiasts from across the world. They will constitute Ontology ecosystem co-builders, together helping develop Ontology's trust ecosystem.

Ontology has set entry conditions for the Triones seed node recruitment plan. All candidates will be divided into different groups according to georgraphical area and compete through the game mechanism.

Ontology Triones seed node enlistment conditions are as follows:

Seed node candidates must have a stake of at least 100,000 ONT. Seed node candidates must meet the software and hardware network environment requirements. Seed node candidates must complete the application questionnaire. Seed node candidates must promise to complete ONT ID trust certification.

Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said "The Triones Consensus System governance takes into account fairness, performance, and distribution. Users of different sizes can participate in the governance model through different forms and methods. The research into public blockchain governance is a continuous and dynamic process, and Ontology sincerely welcomes community feedback and suggestions. We will also continue to summarize experiences from our practice, and work towards optimization of public chain governance and the realization of its values."

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of distributed ledger and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration among chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For more information, please visit: https://ont.io/.

