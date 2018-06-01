

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, though at the slowest pace in eight months, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The NEVI factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 60.3 in May from 60.7 in April. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, growth rates for new orders and output picked up slightly, but this was more than offset by weaker job creation and less pressure on supply chains.



On the price front, input price inflation slowed to an eight-month low, but remained among the strongest registered over the past seven years. Output prices increased at the weakest rate in five months.



