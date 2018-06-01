intoPIX, the leading technology provider for innovative video compression, has extended their Pro-AV solutions and will display their new IP-cores, SDKs and Reference Designs suitable for different network requirements (e.g. 1G or 10G) at InfoComm in Las Vegas, June 6-8.

The Professional Audio/Video market moves rapidly to IP. 4K is here. 8K is just around the corner. The amount of video channels to manage simultaneously is growing and requires smarter video processing. As a result, the need for low latency and lossless quality codecs has gained significant attraction.

intoPIX's head of Marketing and Sales Jean-Baptiste Lorent states: "We are excited to display the broadest range of professional codecs in the company's history. With products adapted to specific AV network requirements, intoPIX is committed to help the industry in their move to higher quality pixel rates more efficiently."

The company invites visitors and exhibitors to stop by their booth (C2805) to discover the following technology showcases and demonstrations:

8K TICO FPGA IP-cores

Showcasing the new 8K encoder decoder FPGA-cores available on Intel and Xilinx for transmitting and receiving uncompressed media streams up to 8K over 10GbE with only few lines of latency.

TICO goes to JPEG-XS encoding/decoding

Introducing the move of TICO towards JPEG standardization, intoPIX is excited to already showcase a demonstration of the upcoming compression technology, allowing higher compression efficiency, still with the very low TICO complexity.

JPEG2000 Ultra-Low-Latency 4K AV over 1G

Demonstrating 4K high quality, low latency AV over 1Gbps using intoPIX's Pro-AV optimized JPEG2000 ULL Codecs on FPGA with less than 10ms latency running on a Xilinx development kit.

4K AV over IP with SMPTE ST 2110 with TICO on CPU, GPU FPGA

Displaying a 10G AV/IP workflow, combining new fast GPU and CPU implementations with the FPGA-based TICO codec, running all together with low latency using SMPTE ST 2110.

About intoPIX:

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audio-visual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO and JPEG2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

