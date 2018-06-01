Claes Kalborg Joins Shoal Games Ltd. Board

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2018 / Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (http://www.rooplay.com), announces the appointment, effective today, of Claes Kalborg to its board of directors. Claes Kalborg brings 20 years of brand licensing and development experience from leading game companies such as Rovio (the makers of Angry Birds) and King.com (the makers of Candy Crush).

Claes brings a wealth of international experience gained from a 20+ year career developing licensing programs for some of the largest gaming companies in the world. Claes shaped the licensing program at Finland's Rovio turning Angry Birds into a global merchandising business. Next, as Head of Global Licensing, Claes took King.com's blockbuster mobile games (over 500 million monthly active users) into the physical world with a range of products and experiences.

Jason Williams, CEO of Shoal Games, stated "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Claes and our several new employees and consultants to the Shoal Games team. Having now reached 500,000 downloads, and with our EdTech OTT system, Rooplay, playable on Smart TV's, mobile devices and web PC browsers we continue to expand Rooplay's global reach, content development capacity and distribution opportunities. Having Claes' significant strategic experience in growing gaming companies into leaders in the industry makes him a strong addition to our board."

Shoal Games has granted an additional 2,130,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to our employees, consultants, directors and officers of Shoal Games. All of the Options are exercisable at a price of CAD$0.54 per share for a period of 5 years and have been granted under and are governed by the terms of Shoal Games' incentive stock option plan, and total 2.62% of the total fully diluted shareholdings of the Company.

ABOUT SHOAL GAMES LTD.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSXV: SGW) (OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the owner of the OTT EdTech Games Platform Rooplay (www.rooplay.com). Rooplay's pioneering curated games platform brings calm, structure and accountability for children and parents in an increasingly confusing and fragmented digital world. Empowering children with inspired play, engagement and innovative learning prepares them for success in their futures. Featuring Garfield, Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Pororo, and Mr. Bean, the product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of hundreds of educational games for a monthly subscription fee. The Rooplay platform uses the same subscription business model as Netflix, but substitute's passive video content with active learning games designed to inspire children to success.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 20, 2018, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Shoal Games Ltd.

