

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Yoakum, Texas establishment Eddy Packing Co., Inc. is recalling approximately 18,390 pounds of smoked sausage due to potential contamination of extraneous materials, specifically soft plastic. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The frozen, ready-to-eat smoked sausage items include 10-lb. case of 'CARL'S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE WITH A STICK' with lot code 8073, case code PS9319 and sell by date of March 14, 2019.



These items were shipped to food service businesses in Texas and bear establishment number 'EST 4800' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The problem was discovered after the company received a customer complaint about soft, green plastic material found in the product.



