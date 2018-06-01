Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

To: PR Newsire

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:1 June 2018

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 5 April 2018.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 2 February 2018 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 1 February 2019 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and from the registered office of the Company.

All enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 538 6604

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com