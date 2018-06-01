The $16.4 million contract relates to the supply of raw material towers and cold-hydraulic heat exchangers for an upgrade project by the Chinese polysilicon manufacturer.Chinese energy saving and clean power technologies provider Sunpower Group Ltd. has closed a second supply deal with China-based polysilicon manufacturer Xinjiang Xinte, a unit of Chinese solar company TBEA Co Ltd. Under the terms of the CNY105.2 million ($16.4 million) agreement, Sunpower will provide raw material towers and cold-hydraulic heat exchangers to Xinjiang Xinte's high-purity polysilicon plant upgrade project. All ...

